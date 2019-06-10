Xiaomi Mi A2 available for Rs 10,999 on Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest

Xiaomi’s second generation Android One phone, Mi A2, is available with big exchange offer and special offers during Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest June Edition.

The smartphone is available for Rs 10,999 for the base 64GB model. With exchange, customers can get the phone with up to Rs 9,899 off.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Full specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor.

It comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor and 20-megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture, LED flash. For selfies, it offers a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with bokeh mode.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support. The smartphone is powered by a 3,010mAh battery.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:57 IST