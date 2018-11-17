Xiaomi Mi A2 gets Android Pie update in India: How to download, install

After Moto One Power received Android Pie update, Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone is next in line. Xiaomi Mi A2 users in India can now start downloading the latest Android Pie update.

Xiaomi launched its second Android One smartphone earlier this summer in India. As part of Google’s Android One programme, Mi A2 runs near-stock Android OS and receives scheduled security updates. The first-generation Mi A1 Android One is also in queue to receive Android Pie update.

First spotted by xdadevelopers, Android Pie update for Mi A2 is almost 2GB in size. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner so it may take some time to reach some users. If you’re a Mi A2 users here’s what you need to know.

How to download, install Android Pie update on Mi A2

You will receive a notification for Android Pie update on your smartphone.

If you haven’t, you can check it manually in the Settings menu under ‘System Update’.

Once the update is available, you can start downloading and installing it.

It is advised that your smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and plugged to a charger.

Android Pie update on Xiaomi Mi A2 brings all the new features on the OS. Mi A2 users will get Android Pie’s ‘Adaptive Battery’ and brightness feature. A performance boosting feature, Android Pie’s Adaptive Battery studies limits background activity of apps least used. Android Pie also brings new navigation features and recommendations for apps and actions.

Xiaomi slashed prices of its most popular smartphones including the Mi A2. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, Mi A2 is now available at Rs 15,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB).

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 12:48 IST