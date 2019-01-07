Xiaomi offers ‘massive discount’ on Mi A2 4GB, 6GB variants: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone, Mi A2 is up for grabs with discount up to Rs 4,500. Xiaomi India is offering discounts on both variants of the Mi A2 starting today at 12:00 pm.

Xiaomi’s exclusive sale for Mi A2 will take place online via Amazon India and mi.con. The sale will be accessible on offline stores and Mi Home stores as well. Xiaomi announced the sale on its official Twitter page. The company tweeted saying that more such announcements will be made today.

Mi fans! Here's the 1st BIG #High5 announcement! Get #MiA2 at a never before price. Massive discount of ₹4,500!



Get yours starting 12 noon from https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, @amazonIN, Mi Home & offline stores!

RT if you're getting one & stay tuned for 4 more amazing announcements. pic.twitter.com/uNP2cmOl82 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 7, 2019

The base model of Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 13,999. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 17,499. Mi A2 with 6GB RAM and 128GB will be available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. This variant of Mi A2 retails at Rs 20,500.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the company’s second Android One smartphone launched last summer. The second-generation Mi A2 comes with improved specifications and features. It does however lack the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood.

For photography, Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual-rear camera setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture, LED flash. Up front, it houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera with bokeh mode.

Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support. It is backed by a 3,010mAh battery.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:05 IST