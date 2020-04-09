Xiaomi Mi A3 gets its third Android 10 update

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:44 IST

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone, Mi A3 has received another Android 10 update. This is the third Android 10 update for Mi A3 after two failed attempts last month. The update has started rolling out globally and it should reach all users soon.

Xiaomi announced the update rollout on its Mi community forum. It will be available as Global Stable ROM V11.0.11.0 QFQMIXM. Xiaomi had first rolled out Android 10 for Mi A3 in early March but this was paused after some users reported performance issues. It then rolled out another Android 10 update mid-March but this one was paused as well. The latest one is expected to be the final Android 10 update and will hopefully work without issues.

Android 10 update brings dark theme, gesture navigation and privacy controls on the Mi A3. According to one Mi A3 user, Xiaomi has fixed the fingerprint issue, improved the camera and Google Assistant edge as well with the Android 10 update.

Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s third smartphone running on Google’s Android One platform. Advantages of Android One include near-stock Android, timely software and security updates which are guaranteed for at least two years. It was quite surprising that despite being on the Android One programme, the Android 10 update hasn’t been successful yet.

Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 in India last summer. The smartphone received a permanent price cut earlier this January bringing its base model down to Rs 11,999. But the price has been increased again to Rs 12,999 owing to the new GST hike on mobile phones.