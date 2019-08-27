Xiaomi Mi A3 goes on sale in India: Top offers, deals on new Android One phone

tech

Mi A3, Xiaomi’s third-generation Android One phone, is going on sale today at 12 noon via mi.com and Amazon.in. Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available for a starting price of Rs 12,999 whereas the top-end model costs Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi is offering Rs 750 cashback on purchase through HDFC Bank credit cards. You can get additional Rs 250 cashback on EMI transactions. Airtel customers can get double data and unlimited calling on Rs 249 recharge.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Full Specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. It also has in-screen fingerprint sensor. Both rear and front panels are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes with AI triple rear cameras including 48MP Sony IMX586, 8MP wide-angle lens with 118° FOV, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants with microSD expansion (expandable upto 256GB). The smartphone comes with hybrid dual SIM slot, USB Type-C port, and 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

On the software front, Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The Android One affiliation means users will get two years of guaranteed security updates from Google, and two guaranteed Android OS upgrades.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 10:41 IST