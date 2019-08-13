Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch date revealed: Expected specifications, features, and more

tech

After launching Redmi K20 series in India, Xiaomi is now set to launch another smartphone in India. The third iteration in the Android One-line up, Xiaomi Mi A3, will debut in India on August 21.

Xiaomi has already launched Mi A3 in Europe. The smartphone is priced at 249 Euros (Rs 20,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 279 Euros (Rs 22,000 approx). Xiaomi Mi A3 is likely to launch in India at much lower price.

Xiaomi Mi A3’s Europe model brings a brand new design including a waterdrop notch on the front, glass back panel, and gradient colour options. There’s also improvement in the camera department. Xiaomi Mi A3 also comes with 3.5mm headphone jack, a key feature missing in the Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A3 Europe variant comes with 6.88-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Other key features include USB Type-C support and 18W fast charging.

