Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch today: All you need to know about 3rd gen Android One phone

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:55 IST

After launching Redmi K20 series in India, Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone under its A-series. Called Mi A3, the latest smartphone runs on Android One instead of custom MIUI ROM that runs on Redmi and other Xiaomi phones. Xiaomi’s 3rd generation Android One phone is set to come with big improvements in the camera and design departments.

Xiaomi Mi A3, already launched in Europe, comes with Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone has a trendier waterdrop notch on the front and glass panel on the back. Unlike Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi A3’s Europe model comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, Mi A3 has a 4,000mAh battery. Other key features include USB Type-C support and 18W fast charging.

As said earlier, Mi A3’s upgraded camera specifications include a triple sensor panel featuring Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in Europe at a starting price of 249 Euros (Rs 20,000 approximately). The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 279 Euros (Rs 22,000 approx).

Xiaomi Mi A3: How to watch launch livestream

Xiaomi is holding an event in Delhi today to unveil the latest phone. The event is scheduled to start at 12noon. You can watch the livestream via the company’s official website and YouTube (video embedded below). You can also follow the live updates through its Twitter handle.

