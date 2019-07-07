Xiaomi Mi A3 is coming soon: Expected specs, features of new Android One phone

Mi A2 is now about one-year-old. Xiaomi has slashed the price of phone by up to Rs 6,500. The stage is set for the next iteration of Xiaomi’s Android One phone, conveniently dubbed as Mi A3. Already, the upcoming smartphone has made numerous unofficial appearances ahead of the official launch.

Xiaomi Mi A3 has been spotted on the US’ FCC certification website. The listing reveals Xiaomi Mi A3 will be running Android One. It also reveals Mi A3 will be another phone from Xiaomi to sport a 48-megapixel rear camera. According to reports, Xiaomi Mi A3 will house a triple-rear camera setup.

Xiaomi’s Mi A3 is also rumoured to be the global version of Mi CC9, a new smartphone series that debuted in China recently. Xiaomi Mi CC9 is known for its brand new colours and 3D glass design. The phone is available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx.)

Xiaomi CC9 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a dot notch on the front. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, just like Xiaomi Redmi Y3. On the back it has a 48-megapixel rear camera along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It is powered by a 4,030mAh battery. The phone supports 18W fast charging. Other key features of the phone include NFC and ultra slow-motion videos support.

Xiaomi CC9e is expected to launch globally as Mi A3 Lite. The phone has the same design as the main version but with stripped down features. For instance, it has a smaller a 6.08-inch screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It also features 48-megapixel rear camera and 32-megapixel front-camera. A 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support runs the phone.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 17:05 IST