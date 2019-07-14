Xiaomi Mi A3 latest leak reveals an exciting upgrade over Mi A2

tech

Xiaomi is working on another Android One-based smartphone under its A-series. Called Mi A3, the next Xiaomi smartphone is set to come with some important changes along with expected specifications upgrade.

Starting with design, Xiaomi’s Mi A2 successor is said to be a rebranded version of Mi CC9 which launched in China recently. The leaked images reveal Xiaomi Mi A3 will come with a glass back panel with modern gradient colours. The back also sports triple rear cameras. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the rear panel which possibly means the sensor will be either embedded within the display or on the sides. Looking at Xiaomi’s recent phones, it’s likely the phone will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor like OnePlus 7.

Another big change that Xiaomi Mi A3 is set to offer is 3.5mm headphone jack. It may be recalled Xiaomi Mi A2 didn’t have the headphone jack. The company, however, bundled a USB-to-3.5mm headphone converter along with the phone.

On the front Xiaomi Mi A3 has a dot notch screen with presumably 19:9 aspect ratio – another upgrade over Mi A2’s archaic 18:9 display. Mi A3’s screen also looks much more vibrant than Mi A2’s.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Full specifications

Ahead of the official launch, a leaked retail box of Xiaomi Mi A3 has revealed all important specifications of the phone. The smartphone is said to come a larger 6.08-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with in-screen fingerprint sensor. One of the three rear cameras include a 48-megapixel sensor, most likely Sony IMX586 sensor as seen on Redmi Note 7 Pro. On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, like Redmi Y3. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 now retails in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The Android One smartphone has unimetal arch body design with an 18:9 screen on the front. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display. It sports 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras, also rated as one of the best in the mid-range and budget categories. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a 3,010mAh battery.

