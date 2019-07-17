After Redmi K20 India launch, Xiaomi to unveil Mi A2 successor today: Expected specs, features

tech

Jul 17, 2019

After launching Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India, Xiaomi is gearing up for another big launch. The company is set to launch Mi A2 successor at an event in Spain later today. Dubbed as Mi A3, it will be third Android One-based smartphone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is said to be the global version of Mi CC9e, a new smartphone series the company recently launched in China. The smartphone is available in China at a starting price of Rs 13,000 approximately.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 is said to come with a larger 6.08-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup including Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Xiaomi Mi A3 is likely to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, the same chip that powers Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi A2

Launched in India last year, Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with Android One. It features unimetal arch body design with an 18:9 display. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display. It offers 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip, it comes with up to 6GB of RAM. It has a 3,010mAh battery. The phone is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 11,999.

