Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5, Galaxy Note 10: Phones launching in India next week

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:25 IST

Three new smartphones are slated to launch in India next week. Xiaomi will bring its third-generation Android One phone, while Realme 5 series will offer a 48-megapixel quad camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will also be officially launched in India on August 20. On the same day, Realme 5 series will also be launched in India. As for the Xiaomi Mi A3, this smartphone will be launched the next day on August 21.

Here’s a detailed look at all three phones launching in India next week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series comes with the new Infinity-O display, Exynos 9825 chipset, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Galaxy Note 10+ offers a quad-camera setup and a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Like the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10 series also supports wireless share. The new Note 10 phones also have an upgraded S Pen with air gestures, 3D scanner and more.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 first launched in Spain in July. The new Android One phone comes with a notch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear cameras and a HD+ OLED display. Xiaomi has also brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi A3. On the software front, Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to retain the same specifications for its India variant as well.

Realme 5 series

The new Realme 5 series will feature Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The new smartphones will offer a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The quad-camera setup will consist of a primary sensor, ultra wide lens, super macro lens, and a depth sensor for portrait mode. The ultra-wide angle lens will support 119-degree field-of-view.

