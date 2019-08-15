e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5, Galaxy Note 10: Phones launching in India next week

Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5 series and Galaxy Note 10 series are the new smartphones coming to India next week. Here’s everything we know about the new phones.

tech Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
People test new devices during the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 7, 2019.
People test new devices during the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 7, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Three new smartphones are slated to launch in India next week. Xiaomi will bring its third-generation Android One phone, while Realme 5 series will offer a 48-megapixel quad camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will also be officially launched in India on August 20. On the same day, Realme 5 series will also be launched in India. As for the Xiaomi Mi A3, this smartphone will be launched the next day on August 21.

Here’s a detailed look at all three phones launching in India next week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series comes with the new Infinity-O display, Exynos 9825 chipset, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Galaxy Note 10+ offers a quad-camera setup and a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Like the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10 series also supports wireless share. The new Note 10 phones also have an upgraded S Pen with air gestures, 3D scanner and more.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 first launched in Spain in July. The new Android One phone comes with a notch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear cameras and a HD+ OLED display. Xiaomi has also brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi A3. On the software front, Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to retain the same specifications for its India variant as well.

Realme 5 series

The new Realme 5 series will feature Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The new smartphones will offer a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The quad-camera setup will consist of a primary sensor, ultra wide lens, super macro lens, and a depth sensor for portrait mode. The ultra-wide angle lens will support 119-degree field-of-view.

 

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 15:25 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss