Xiaomi Mi A3 receives permanent price cut in India

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:07 IST

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone, Mi A3 has received a permanent price cut in India. Xiaomi Mi A3 is now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 across all platforms. The 6GB variant of Mi A3 has also received a price cut.

Xiaomi launched Mi A3 in India last summer at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi Mi A3 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone was earlier selling for Rs 15,999. The new slashed price for Mi A3 is applicable on mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart and retail stores as well. The smartphone comes in three colour options of white, blue and grey.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.88-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. Mi A3 is fuelled by a 4,030mAh with support for 18W charging. The smartphone is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging.

For photography, Xiaomi Mi A3 comes sports a triple-rear setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586), 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (119-degree field of view), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

On the software front, Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box which is based on the Android One platform. Google’s Android One ensures the phone will receive at least two years of Google OS upgrades and timely Android updates.

