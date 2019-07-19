Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Malaysia on July 31

tech

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:24 IST

After launching its latest smartphone Mi A3 in Spain, Xiaomi is planning to introduce it in the Asian market starting with Malaysia on July 31.

Xiaomi has started sending out media invites for the launch of Mi A3 which will take place in Kuala Lumpur, GSMArena reported.

In Europe, Xiaomi Mi A3 starts at 249 Euros (Rs 20,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is also available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at 279 Euros (Rs 22,000 approx). Xiaomi however did not launch any ‘Pro’ or ‘Lite’ version of Mi A3 as expected.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and comes with in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, and paired with 4GB RAM.

The device houses triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi Mi A3 is part of the Android One program, running stock Android instead of the company’s custom Android skin - MIUI.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 17:24 IST