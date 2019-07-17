Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi A2: How much of an upgrade is the new Android One phone

tech

Shortly after releasing Redmi K20 series in India, Xiaomi unveiled a new smartphone under its A series. Called Mi A3, Xiaomi’s latest smartphone is based on Google’s Android One platform. This means Xiaomi Mi A3 has near-stock Android instead of a custom MIUI. Android One also ensures the latest Google mobile OS and guaranteed two years of OS upgrade.

Mi A3 succeeds Xiaomi’s 2018 Mi A2 smartphone which is currently available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Xiaomi Mi A3 has launched in Europe at a starting price of Rs 20,000 approximately. Xiaomi Mi A2 had launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet announced when it will launch Mi A3 in India but based on the popularity of its A-series, we can expect it to arrive here soon. Here’s a detailed comparison between the two phones.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A3: Design & Display

Mi A3 is the latest Xiaomi smartphone to come with a dot notch display. The phone features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The back panel also gets better with glass back panel with gradient colours as seen on the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi K20 phones. It also supports the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A2 looks little dated with a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a metal back panel in unimetal arch body design. Interestingly enough, the latest Mi A3 has lower HD+ resolution.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A3: Camera

While Mi A2 was one of the best camera phones at its time, Xiaomi steps up the camera game with Mi A3. The latest Xiaomi phone comes with as many as three rear cameras - 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, same as Xiaomi Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. The phone has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi A2: Performance

Xiaomi Mi A3 doesn’t go big on the performance front. From Mi A2’s Snapdragon 660 AIE, it has been upgraded to Snapdragon 665 chip. Mi A3 comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 4GB and 128GB storage variants. Mi A3 supports microSD expandable storage up to 256GB. The phone is powered by a 4,030mAh battery, pretty much standard on the recent Xiaomi phones. It also comes with USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB and 128GB storage variants. Mi A2 doesn’t have an expandable storage slot. Xiaomi Mi A2 also misses out on 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s powered by a smaller 3,010mAh battery.

Bottomline

Based on specifications, Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a decent upgrade over Mi A2. The latest phone has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a 48MP sensor in the triple-rear camera setup, and new front and back design. It also brings back expandable storage and 3.5mm headphone jack, not available in the older Mi A2. The HD+ screen, however, is a bit disappointing considering the older model had full HD+ display.

Note that specs of the global variant of Xiaomi Mi A3 may be different from the version launches in India.

