Xiaomi Mi A3 with improved design, camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:39 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its third-generation Android One smartphone, Mi A3. Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in following colour options: More than White, Kind of Grey, and Not just Blue.

Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB variant will be available for Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM variant will cost Rs 15,999. The sale will begin on August 23 via Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The company also announced an introductory offer where users can get Rs 750 cashback on credit cards.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is a big improvement over the predecessor in terms of design. Unlike Mi A2 metal unibody design, Mi A3 comes with a curved glass back panel. The front has also changed from 18:9 screen to 19:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop notch on the front. The rear panel doesn’t have a dedicated fingerprint slot as the sensor has now been moved under the screen – similar to OnePlus 7 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi A3 also brings back 3.5mm headphone jack, a key feature missing in Mi A2. Users can expect a better camera experience as Mi A3 offers a 48-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Full specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 has a 6.88-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. The battery capacity is at 4,030mAh and supports 18W charging. Xiaomi Mi A3 has USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with 3D curved rear design ( Xiaomi )

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi A2: How much of an upgrade is the new Android One phone

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a triple-rear setup featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586), 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (119-degree field of view), and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera – same resolution as Xiaomi Y3.

Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The Android One platform ensures the phone will receive at least two years of Google OS upgrades. The phone will also receive timely Android updates along with near stock Android UI experience.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 12:38 IST