Xiaomi Mi A3 with in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 665 chipset launched: Price, full specs

tech

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Shortly after launching the Redmi K20 series in India, Xiaomi launched Mi A3 in Spain. Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s latest Android One smartphone and it comes with a refreshed design and upgraded features.

Xiaomi Mi A3 starts at 249 Euros (Rs 20,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There’s another variant of Mi A3 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at 279 Euros (Rs 22,000 approx). Contrary to rumours, Xiaomi did not launch any ‘Pro’ or ‘Lite’ version of Mi A3.

The new Mi A3 comes with a new look starting with the waterdrop styled notch display. It also has a glass back with gradient design in three colour options. It also has a triple camera setup. The smartphone is basically a rebranded version of the Mi CC9e which is available in China. The only difference is the software which is Android One on Mi A3.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.88-inch HD+ OLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. In a first, Mi A3 features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. On the software front, Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The triple-camera setup on Mi A3 includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Mi A3 sports a 32-megapixel camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,020mAh battery claimed to last for two days straight. It comes with a USB Type-C port and supports 18W charging.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 17:29 IST