Xiaomi Mi Band 3 gets cheaper on Amazon, Flipkart: Check new price

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:34 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced ‘first time ever’ discount on its Mi Band 3 smart band. The wearable is available with discounted price on Amazon’s Freedom sale and Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is now available for Rs 1,799, down from the original price of Rs 2,199. The smart band was earlier available online for Rs 1,999. The smart band is available on Amazon.in for Rs 1,740 whereas Flipkart is offering the wearable for Rs 1,799.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with 0.78-inch OLED display with 120 x 80 pixels resolution. It comes with 3-axis accelerometer and PPG heart rate sensor. The wearable supports Bluetooth 4.2 BLE for connectivity. The smart band also lets you track activity in real-time, steps and sleep quality, and even locate your phone. Mi Band 3 also lets you see app notifications, SMS and calls from your phone.

Powered by 110mAh battery, Mi Band 3 is said to deliver about 20 days of backup with automatic heart rate detection off. The smart band comes with 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters.

Xiaomi’s discount on Mi Band 3 comes ahead of rumoured Mi Band 4 launch in India. Launched in June this year, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with upgraded features such as newer watch faces, bigger display, and NFC support. The latest Mi Band is available in China for CNY 299 (Rs 2,300 approx).

Key features of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 include 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D scratch resistant glass, 135mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0. It can also track step count, heart rate, activities and show weather update, notifications and calls.

