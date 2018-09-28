Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S first sale today: Price, full specifications

Xiaomi launched a total of seven new products at its ‘Smarter Living’ event on Thursday. Mi Band 3 and Mi Air Purifier will go on its first sale today at 12:00pm via mi.com and Amazon India. These two products will be available offline later in Mi Home stores and retail outlets.

The third-generation Mi Band is priced at Rs 1,999, and comes in black colour. There are two straps available for the Mi Band 3 in blue and orange. The Mi Air Purifier 2S carries a price tag of Rs 8,999. Xiaomi has launched an air purifier in India after two years. The last one launched was the Mi Air Purifier 2.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The new Mi Band 3 features a bigger OLED display with notification alerts for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and more. Mi Band 3 also displays messages on its 0.78-inch screen. You can also reject calls from the screen itself. It comes with a heart rate sensor, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. Mi Band 3 packs a 110mAh battery claimed to offer juice for 20 days straight. For connectivity, it relies on Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S

Mi Air Purifier 2S features an OLED digital display, laser sensor and a 360-degree triple-layer filter. Xiaomi says that the Mi Air Purifier 2S can ‘precisely determine’ PM2.5 levels and 0.3μm of particles in its surroundings. The new air purifier also comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integrated. It can be remotely controlled on the Mi Home smartphone app.

As far as the rest of the products are concerned, these will go on sale next month. Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and 4C Pro will go on sale starting October 9 via mi.com and Amazon India. The 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro will be available the next day via Flipkart and mi.com.

Mi Home Security Camera will be available via Flipkart, Amazon India and mi.com from October 10. Mi Luggage will also go on sale the same day and through the same platforms.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 11:19 IST