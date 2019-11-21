Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:18 IST

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of Mi Smart Band 3i. Xiaomi’s new wearable follows the popular Mi Band 4 and is available for pre-order starting today via mi.com. The latest smart band is priced at Rs 1,299. It’s available in Black colour option.

The big difference between Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 3i is that the new version doesn’t have the heart rate monitor. Rest of the specifications and features are more or less the same. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available online for Rs 1,799.

Mi Band 3i comes with a 0.78-inch AMOLED touch display with 128x80 pixels resolution. The device has 5ATM water resistance ((50 metres in depth for 10 minutes) and comes with 110mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 20 days of backup. Sensors include 3-axis accelerometer and whereas connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 BLE. It’s compatible with smartphones with Bluetooth 4.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 or higher.

Mi Smart Band 3i also comes with “Find Device” option which enables detection of a paired smartphone directly from the band. Some of the top features of Mi Band 3i include calorie counter, ability to reject/accept calls, view messages, sleep monitor, sleep counter, event reminders, app notifications, and timer among others.

“Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 3i is a device made specifically for Indian consumers. It features a slew of upgrades over its predecessor, Mi Band HRX. The display size goes up from a 1.2cm (0.42) unit to a 1.9cm (0.78) one, with AMOLED technology and touch support. Users can expect the similar battery life they have come to expect from the Mi Band series, with battery capacity bumped up from 70mAh to 110mAh for upto 20 days of usage,” said Xiaomi in a release.

Versus Mi Band 4

Available online for Rs 2,299, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness, and RGB. The fitness band is capable of identifying as many as six different workout modes such as outdoor running, pool swimming, cycling and treadmill among others. The smart band has more fitness focused features such as calorie counter and more importantly heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring.

In terms of technical specifications, Xiaomi Mi Band 4comes with 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and capacitive wear monitoring sensor. For connectivity, Mi Band 4 supports Bluetooth 5.0 LTE and is compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 above. It’s powered by a 135mAh battery and also has ATM water resistance rating, making it usable up to 50 meters.

Other key features include ability to customise watchfaces, check app notifications, and read messages.