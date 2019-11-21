Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India today: Expected specs, features

tech

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 07:29 IST

Xiaomi will launch a new fitness band today in India. The new fitness band is expected to be Mi Band 3i going by its teasers. Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm.

Xiaomi has been teasing about its upcoming fitness band on Twitter. The teasers don’t reveal much other than the supposed device name and that it’s a fitness band. Xiaomi has specified on the letter ‘i’ which appears thrice in the teasers suggesting the name Mi Band 3i. This will be the second fitness band launched by Xiaomi in India this year.

The company had launched Mi Band 4 earlier this September. As for the Mi Band 3i, this fitness band is expected to be an upgrade over the Mi Band 3 but priced below Mi Band 4. In India, Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,229 and Mi Band 3 retails for Rs 1,800.

Mi Band 4 was a big upgrade over the Mi Band 3 with an AMOLED colour display, watch faces and features like music controls. The fitness band has a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display. It also lets users add watch face on the fitness band and use their own photo too. Mi Band 4 comes with music playback controls and volume controls as well.

Mi Band 4 has 5ATM rating for water resistance, and it packs a 135mAh battery. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The fitness band offers health and exercise features including sleep and heart rate monitoring.