Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India tomorrow

tech

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:58 IST

Xiaomi will launch a new product in India on November 21. The company has been teasing its new product which will most likely be Mi Band 3i. Xiaomi’s launch event for Mi Band 3i is scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm.

Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch a fitness band going by its teasers. The company has also been emphasising on the letter ‘i’ which is appearing thrice in the text. Xiaomi is also hosting a fitness run in Bengaluru on December 1. Registrations for Xiaomi’s ‘Run with Mi’ are now live and every finisher of the marathon will get the upcoming Mi Band 3i for free.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is expected to be an upgrade over the Mi Band 3 but it could be priced below the Mi Band 4. Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,800, while the Mi Band 4 retails for Rs 2,229 in India. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 launched in India earlier this September. The upgraded fitness band comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display, music playback controls and watch faces.

It's not a 👟 but something that tracks every step you take. Do you know who am 'i'?



RT if you know what is coming! pic.twitter.com/kbcQxrYTBy — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) November 19, 2019

Mi Band 4’s health and fitness features include identifying between six workout modes such as treadmill, outdoor running, pool swimming, cycling, calorie and step count. Mi Band 4 also comes with heart rate and sleep monitoring. The fitness band is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and is powered by a 135mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 also has 5ATM rating making it water resistant up to 50 meters. More features on the Mi Band 4 include unlimited watch faces, app notifications and messages and more.