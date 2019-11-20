e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is expected to be an upgrade over the Mi Band 3 but could be priced below Mi Band 4.

tech Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched in India this year.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched in India this year.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi will launch a new product in India on November 21. The company has been teasing its new product which will most likely be Mi Band 3i. Xiaomi’s launch event for Mi Band 3i is scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm.

Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch a fitness band going by its teasers. The company has also been emphasising on the letter ‘i’ which is appearing thrice in the text. Xiaomi is also hosting a fitness run in Bengaluru on December 1. Registrations for Xiaomi’s ‘Run with Mi’ are now live and every finisher of the marathon will get the upcoming Mi Band 3i for free.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is expected to be an upgrade over the Mi Band 3 but it could be priced below the Mi Band 4. Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,800, while the Mi Band 4 retails for Rs 2,229 in India. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 launched in India earlier this September. The upgraded fitness band comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display, music playback controls and watch faces.

 

Mi Band 4’s health and fitness features include identifying between six workout modes such as treadmill, outdoor running, pool swimming, cycling, calorie and step count. Mi Band 4 also comes with heart rate and sleep monitoring. The fitness band is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and is powered by a 135mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 also has 5ATM rating making it water resistant up to 50 meters. More features on the Mi Band 4 include unlimited watch faces, app notifications and messages and more.

tags
top news
At meeting with PM Modi amid Maha logjam, Sharad Pawar makes 2 requests
At meeting with PM Modi amid Maha logjam, Sharad Pawar makes 2 requests
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
Govt plans to offer incentives to 324 companies including Tesla and Glaxo: Report
Govt plans to offer incentives to 324 companies including Tesla and Glaxo: Report
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India tomorrow: Expected specs, features
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to launch in India tomorrow: Expected specs, features
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech