Xiaomi Mi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3 vs Mi Band 4: Price, specifications, features compared

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:08 IST

Xiaomi launched a new fitness band in India today. Mi Band 3i is the latest affordable fitness band from Xiaomi which is essentially an upgrade over the Mi Band HRX. The fitness band is currently available to pre-order in India on Xiaomi’s official website.

At present there are three fitness bands to choose from Xiaomi – Mi Band 3, Mi Band 3i and Mi Band 4. Xiaomi had launched Mi Band 4 earlier this September while the Mi Band 3 was launched last year. Mi Band 3i is also the most affordable fitness band among the three. With three Xiaomi fitness bands available, we take a look at what’s different among them.

Design, display

All three fitness band feature the same design except for the Mi Band 4 which differs with a smaller home button. Mi Band 4 also differs as it has an AMOLED colour display. Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 3i both have the same 0.78-inch AMOLED display. On the Mi Band 3i display users can view notifications, track calories and steps similar to the Mi Band 3. Users can do all this and much more on the Mi Band 4 like music playback and volume controls.

Performance

Mi Band 3i is equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 and BLE for connectivity. It is compatible with Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and above. Mi Band 3 also comes with the same connectivity options. Connectivity is upgraded on the Mi Band 4 with Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of power, Mi Band 3i packs a 110mAh battery that is claimed to last for two weeks straight. Mi Band 3 also has the same battery capacity. As for the Mi Band 4, it comes with a bigger 135mAh battery.

Features

All three fitness bands come with 5ATM rating for water resistance up to 50 metres. Mi Band 3i comes with features like vibrating alarm, sleep monitor, idle alert, event reminder and real-time activity tracker. These features are available on the Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 4 as well. Mi Band 4 comes with an exclusive feature of swim tracking with stroke recognition.

Price

In terms of pricing, Mi Band 3i is the cheapest with a price tag of Rs 1,299. Mi Band 3 is available at Rs 1,799 in India. Mi Band 4 is notably the most expensive among the three with a price tag of Rs 2,299.

Takeaway,

If you’re looking for an affordable fitness band you can go for the Mi Band 3i as it comes with a cheaper price tag but same features as Mi Band 3. If you want a more feature-rich fitness band then you can go for the Mi Band 4.