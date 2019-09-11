Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launching in India on September 17

tech

Xiaomi has its ‘Smarter Living’ event scheduled for September 17 in India. Here, the company will launch new smart home products. The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the Mi Band 4 and the 65-inch Mi TV.

Xiaomi has been teasing and recently confirmed the two product launches in India. Mi Band 4 was first launched in Chine this June. The latest fitness band from Xiaomi comes with a coloured display, NFC support and AI voice assistant. As for the Mi LED TV, Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed which model but hints on Twitter point out to the 65-inch variant. This will also be the biggest Mi TV ever to launch in India.

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 also has a teaser page on Amazon India further confirming its launch. Users can choose to subscribe to updates by tapping on the ‘Notify Me’ button. In terms of specifications, Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120x240 pixels resolution and a 2.5D scratch resistant glass on top.

The NFC variant of Mi Band 4 allows users to make wireless payments with the fitness band. It also comes with a 135mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The Mi Band 4 is equipped with 5 ATM making it water resistant up to 50m.

Mi LED 65-inch TV

The Mi LED 65-inch TV comes with 4K HDR support, Dolby and DTS audio. Like the 55-inch Mi LED TV, this one also flaunts an ultra-thin body. It runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall OS based on Android and integrated with AI-based voice control. The 65-inch Mi LED TV packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor.

In China, Mi LED 65-inch TV is priced at CNY 5,999 which translates to roughly Rs 60, 500.

