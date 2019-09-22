Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and other top fitness bands under Rs 3,500 in India

tech

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Fitness bands are a dime a dozen in the market. Good thing is the latest generation of fitness trackers have become smarter and offer more features than ever before. From water resistance to colourful straps, fitness bands are now available for health enthusiasts as well as those looking for just smart accessories. Let’s take a look at the top fitness bands in India under Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Launched in India earlier this month, Xiaomi’s new Mi Band 4 is available for Rs 2,299. An upgrade over Mi Band 3, Xiaomi’s new fitness tracker offers a full colour display, 5ATM water resistance, and a bigger 135mAh battery. The Mi Band 4 has 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. It has 16MB ROM and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The band also has important sensors such as 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor and capacitive proximity sensor.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is available online for 2,599. The fitness band comes with a full colour AMOLED screen, custom watch faces, real-time heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, water resistance up to 50 meters, and swim stroke recognition. Honor Band 5 has a 0.95-inch AMOLED full colour display. The smart band is said to deliver 14 days of standby time and supports Bluetooth 4.2.

B07HCXQZ4P

Goqii Vital 2.0

Available online for Rs 3,490, Goqii Vital 2.0 comes with an OLED colour display. The band also has a blood pressure monitor along with other sensors to track heart rate, calories and steps. Just like other smart bands, you can also use the tracker to access app and call notifications. Goqii Vital 2.0 is bundled Goqii fitness coaching as well.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Here’s what the new fitness tracker offers

Samsung Galaxy Fit E

The fitness band is available for Rs 2,490. The Samsung fitness tracker has 128 x 64 Pixels PMOLED display. It supports Bluetooth 5.0. The band can help you track heart Rate, step count, blood pressure, calories, sleep and even distance covered. Samsung claims the fitness band can deliver up to 6 days of battery backup.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 15:24 IST