Xiaomi Mi Band 4 available for just Re 1 on Diwali with Mi sale

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Xiaomi is running Diwali with Mi Sale on its website where it’s offering big discounts and cashback schemes on a range of smartphones, TVs, and other devices. One of the biggest highlights of Diwali with Mi Sale is the Re 1 flash sale. Until October 3, customers will have a chance to buy select Xiaomi products for just Re 1 at 4PM. Today, Xiaomi is offering its latest Mi Band 4.

The original price of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is Rs 2,299. The smart band comes in four colour options of black, blue, maroon and orange. Mi Band 4 has a a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The tracker also comes with support for recognising six activities.

The band allows users to control music and respond to app notifications as well. The latest fitness tracker comes with 5ATM which makes it water resistant up to 50 meters. Mi Band 4 is powered by a 135mAh battery. The battery is said to deliver 20 days of back up. The fitness tracker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Other key features of the device include heart rate, step and calorie counters, and sleep monitoring.

Update: Xiaomi Mi Band 4 went out-of-stock in less than a minute of flash sale at 4PM. You can try your luck with Xiaomi Mi A3 6GB+128GB model tomorrow at 4PM. Xiaomi will be putting Mi Soundbar White and Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp White on Re 1 flash sales on October 2 and October 3 respectively.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST