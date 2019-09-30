e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 available for just Re 1 on Diwali with Mi sale

Update: The smart band went out of stock in less than a minute of the flash sale that opened at 4PM today.

tech Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Check the latest offer on Mi Band 4.
Check the latest offer on Mi Band 4.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is running Diwali with Mi Sale on its website where it’s offering big discounts and cashback schemes on a range of smartphones, TVs, and other devices. One of the biggest highlights of Diwali with Mi Sale is the Re 1 flash sale. Until October 3, customers will have a chance to buy select Xiaomi products for just Re 1 at 4PM. Today, Xiaomi is offering its latest Mi Band 4.

The original price of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is Rs 2,299. The smart band comes in four colour options of black, blue, maroon and orange. Mi Band 4 has a a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The tracker also comes with support for recognising six activities.

The band allows users to control music and respond to app notifications as well. The latest fitness tracker comes with 5ATM which makes it water resistant up to 50 meters. Mi Band 4 is powered by a 135mAh battery. The battery is said to deliver 20 days of back up. The fitness tracker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Other key features of the device include heart rate, step and calorie counters, and sleep monitoring.

Update: Xiaomi Mi Band 4 went out-of-stock in less than a minute of flash sale at 4PM. You can try your luck with Xiaomi Mi A3 6GB+128GB model tomorrow at 4PM. Xiaomi will be putting Mi Soundbar White and Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp White on Re 1 flash sales on October 2 and October 3 respectively.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech