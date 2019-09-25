Xiaomi Mi Band 4: How to get started on the fitness tracker

tech

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:02 IST

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is one of the most affordable fitness trackers available in India. The new Mi Band 4 comes with upgrades like a colour display, revamped UI and music controls. Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a fitness tracker at large but it also displays calls and app notifications. As simple as the fitness tracker may seem getting around it can seem tricky. If you own a Mi Band 4, here’s how you can get started with it and use its features.

Setting up Mi Band 4

First things first, you need to download Mi Fit app on your phone and pair it with your Mi Band 4. Mi Fit app can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iPhone users. Once your Mi Band 4 is paired you can start setting up the fitness app on the Mi Fit app.

Incoming calls and app alerts

Mi Band 4 display incoming calls and app alerts but this may seem confusing for some users. If you wish to receive calls and app alerts on your Mi Band 4, here’s what you need to know. Select ‘App alerts’ on Mi Fit app and turn it on from the list. Once this is done, select the apps you wish to get alerts for. Turn on ‘Incoming call’ on Mi Fit app to view and reject incoming calls on Mi Band 4.

Sync music apps

Mi Band 4 comes with this cool feature of music and volume controls directly on the fitness tracker. To sync music apps on Mi Band 4 you will have to add music apps from the app alert menu. Select the music apps you wish to sync and you will be able to control playback on the Mi Band 4. You can play/pause songs, skip or go back, and control the volume.

Changing watch face

Another new feature on Mi Band 4 is watch faces. Mi Band 4 has three watch faces you can choose from on the device. However, if you wish to add other watch faces you can go to ‘Display’ on Mi Fit app and choose from the list. You can also set up your photo as a watch face by going to the custom tab.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:55 IST