Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India sale details: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:10 IST

Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker, Mi Band 4, goes on sale tomorrow. The smart band will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker will available for Rs 2,299. Ahead of the next sale, Amazon India has revealed Mi Band 4 will be available via flash sale.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the successor to Mi Band 3 which will continue to be available in the market for now. The Mi Band 4 is available in four colour options – black, blue, maroon, and orange. Unlike the China variant, Mi Band 4 doesn’t have the NFC connectivity option.

The new fitness band, however, is a big upgrade over the last generation with features such as swim stroke recognition and full colour display. Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness, and RGB. The fitness tracker can identify between six workout modes such as treadmill, outdoor running, pool swimming, cycling along with routine steps and calories counters. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a range of health focused features such as heart rate checking and sleep monitoring.

B07HCXQZ4P

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and capacitive wear monitoring sensor. The smart band supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is powered by a 135mAh battery. It’s compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with 5ATM water resistance rating, making it usable up to 50 meters. Other top features of the smart band include ability to choose between unlimited watch faces. You can also set your own photo as the watch face. The Band 4 also allows users to control music and volume. Users can also check app notifications and read text messages when paired with a phone.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 14:06 IST