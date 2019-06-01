Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked images confirm colour display

Real life images of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 have been spotted on China’s social networking site, Weibo. The leaked images of Mi Band 4 show a similar design to the Mi Band 3 but with a new colour display.

In terms of design, one can see the familiar pill shaped fitness tracker on the Mi Band 4. There’s a small circular home button at the bottom of the display. The major change as mentioned above will be the colour display on the Mi Band 4. The previous Mi Band 3 features a monochrome OLED display.

Mi Band 4 is also said to be sized the same as Mi Band 3. Xiaomi’s new fitness will reportedly come with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor which let you detect Blood pressure. For connectivity, Mi Band 4 is likely to support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and NFC as well.

The battery capacity of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is increased from 110mAh to 135mAh and there will be no need to pull apart the band module when charging. Instead, it can be directly placed in the charger.

The launch of Mi Band 4 was confirmed by David Cui, Huami’s Chief Financial Officer. Huami is the company behind Xiaomi’s wearables. While there is no confirmation as to when the new Mi Band 4 will be introduced, there are speculations that it will cost $72 (Rs 5,000 approx) for the NFC variant while the standard version will be priced between $28 (Rs 1,948) and $43 (Rs 2,900 approx).

With inputs from IANS.

