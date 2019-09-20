Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:16 IST

Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker, Mi Band 4, went on sale in India on Thursday. The company has now announced that Mi Band 4 will go on second sale on September 28 at 1 PM across Mi.com, Flipkart and Aamzon India. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is available for Rs 2,299.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched in India earlier this week as part of the company’s new ‘Smarter Living’ products which includes smart water purifier and Mi TV 4X 4K smart TVs. Xiaomi also launched Mi Soundbar and a new budget HD TV.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 succeeds Mi Band 3 which is available in India for Rs 1,299. Mi Band 4, touted as the cheapest fitness tracker with full colour display, comes with 0.95-inch AMOLED screen with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. It is available in black colour variants. The smart band has 5ATM certification making it water resistant up to 50 meters.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has 16MB ROM and comes with a bunch of sensors such as 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor and capacitive proximity sensor. The fitness band can track various activities such as exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, poll swimming, and treadmill along with usual step counter, distance and calories.

The fitness tracker also let you customise watch faces, lock screen timer and access app notifications. Other key software features include stopwatch, calendar notifications, weather prediction, find my phone, and do not disturb mode.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is powered by a 135mAh battery and supports the latest Bluetooth 5.0. The fitness band is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 09:16 IST