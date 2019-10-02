Xiaomi Mi Band 4, other top fitness bands to buy on Amazon Great Indian Festival

tech

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is currently live with three more days to go. The festive sale has offers and discounts on products from all top categories.

Xiaomi’s recently launched fitness band Mi Band 4 will be available for purchase on Amazon India via a flash sale at 12:00 pm. Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 and it comes with upgrades like a colour display, revamped UI, music controls and new activity modes. It packs a 135mAh battery, has 5ATM rating for water resistance and supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Mi Band 4 is currently one of the best affordable fitness bands available in India. Here’s a look at some of the top fitness bands you can go for on Amazon India.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is available for Rs 2,299 on Amazon India. The fitness band originally launched at Rs 2,599 earlier this summer. Honor Band 5 features a full colour AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and swim stroke recognition. Honor Band 5’s battery is said to deliver up to 14 days of standby time.

Goqii Vital 2.0

GOQii Vital 2.0 is available at the lowest right now on Amazon’s sale. Interested consumers can get the fitness band for Rs 1,749 after a discount from its retail price of Rs 3,499. GOQii Vital 2.0 also features an OLED colour display, blood pressure monitor, heart rate sensor, calories and steps tracker. GOQii Vital 2.0 also comes bundled with the company’s fitness coaching.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

Samsung Galaxy Fit e is another low-cost fitness band but it is available on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 2,490, Galaxy Fit e offers heart rate tracking, step count, blood pressure monitoring, sleep and distance as well. Unlike the other fitness bands, Galaxy Fit e doesn’t have a colour display. It instead features a 128x64 pixels PMOLED display.

