Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India revealed ahead of launch

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:18 IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new products under its ‘Smart Living’ portfolio. Mi Band 4 will be one of the key products scheduled to be announced on September 17. A day before the official launch, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India has been leaked.

The MRP of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is going to be Rs 2,499, making it one of the cheapest smart bands with a full colour AMOLED display. The box price is usually not the final price of Xiaomi devices, therefore, we expect it to be priced slightly lower than this. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is already listed on Amazon India where interested customers can choose to register for the product by tapping on the ‘notify me’ button.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched in China earlier this year. The China version of Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The fitness tracker is powered by a 135mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also equipped with 5ATM making it water resistant up to 50 meters.

Leaked Mi Band 4 price ( HT Photo )

The China model of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also capable of recognising five different swim styles, record 12 data sets including swimming pace and stroke count. It also comes with a bunch of sensors including heart rate, calorie counter and sleep monitoring.

Mi Band 4 will succeed the Mi Band 3 which is available in India for Rs 1,999. The 2018 fitness tracker comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display. It’s powered by a 110mAh battery, 3-axis accelerometer and PPG heart rate sensor. It has Bluetooth 4.2 LTE for connectivity.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 09:15 IST