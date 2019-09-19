Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to go on sale today: Here’s everything you need to know

tech

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:03 IST

Xiaomi launched its latest fitness band along with smart home products earlier this week. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a full colour display, revamped UI and new activity features.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will go on its first sale today in India. It will be available on mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores from 12:00 pm. Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 and comes in four colour options of black, blue, maroon and orange. Mi Band 4 is also compatible with the Mi Band 3 straps.

Mi Band 4 looks much like last year’s Mi Band 3 but with a colour display. Xiaomi has also introduced watch faces on the Mi Band 4. Users can also set photos as the watch face on Mi Band 4. Another cool feature of Mi Band 4 is music controls. The fitness band is compatible with all popular music apps.

In terms of specifications, Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D glass on top. It features new activity tracking modules which can now identify between six activities. Mi Band 4 comes with 5ATM rating making it water resistant up to 50m. It is also equipped to recognise five different swim styles and record 12 data sets. It can also record swimming pace and stroke count.

Mi Band 4 is fuelled by a 135mAh battery claimed to last for 20 days straight on a single charge. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Sensors on the Mi Band 4 include heart rate, step count, calorie counter and sleep monitoring.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 08:01 IST