e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to Goqii Vital 2.0: Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on fitness bands

Planning to buy a new affordable fitness band? Check out the top deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special.

tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on fitness bands
Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on fitness bands(Xiaomi )
         

The Amazon Great Indian Festival returned on Sunday with big discounts and offers on a variety of products across categories. The company is offering up to 40% discount on the latest smartphones while you can also get up to 60% off on appliances and TVs. Amazon India has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of 10% on transactions through ICICI credit and debit cards. There are also bundled discounts via Amazon Pay.

Xiaomi Mi Band

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is available on Amazon India for Rs 2,298. You can also consider Xiaomi’s Mi Band HRX Edition which is available for Rs 1,298. Xiaomi’s last year’s Mi Band 3 is available on Amazon India for Rs 1,599.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is available for Rs 2,399, down from the listed price of Rs 2,999. Honor Band 5 is one of the most affordable fitness trackers with full colour display. The smart band comes with real-time heart-rate monitor. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters and supports swim stroke recognition. The fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED full colour screen.

Goqii Vital 2.0

Goqii Vital 2.0 activity tracker is available on Amazon India for Rs 1,749, down from the original listing of Rs 3,499. The fitness band comes with blood pressure monitor, OLED display, and GPS. The fitness band is said to deliver up to 10-15 days of battery life on normal usage. You can also use the fitness tracker to respond to app notifications on your phone.

10.or Move

Available for Rs 1,399, 10.or Move comes with a 0.96-inch colour screen. The fitness tracker supports multi-sport mode such as swimming, hiking, cycling, and running. The fitness band also supports heart-rate monitor and can monitor your daily activity and sleep. The fitness band comes with IP68 certification dust and water resistance.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:14 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
PMC bank’s Joy Thomas changed name to Junaid Khan, bought 10 Pune properties
PMC bank’s Joy Thomas changed name to Junaid Khan, bought 10 Pune properties
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered, opportunity to do something’: Ganguly
‘BCCI’s image has got hampered, opportunity to do something’: Ganguly
Acted promptly without even knowing she was PM’s niece: Delhi Police
Acted promptly without even knowing she was PM’s niece: Delhi Police
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech