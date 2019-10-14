Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to Goqii Vital 2.0: Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on fitness bands

tech

The Amazon Great Indian Festival returned on Sunday with big discounts and offers on a variety of products across categories. The company is offering up to 40% discount on the latest smartphones while you can also get up to 60% off on appliances and TVs. Amazon India has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of 10% on transactions through ICICI credit and debit cards. There are also bundled discounts via Amazon Pay.

Xiaomi Mi Band

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is available on Amazon India for Rs 2,298. You can also consider Xiaomi’s Mi Band HRX Edition which is available for Rs 1,298. Xiaomi’s last year’s Mi Band 3 is available on Amazon India for Rs 1,599.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is available for Rs 2,399, down from the listed price of Rs 2,999. Honor Band 5 is one of the most affordable fitness trackers with full colour display. The smart band comes with real-time heart-rate monitor. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters and supports swim stroke recognition. The fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED full colour screen.

Goqii Vital 2.0

Goqii Vital 2.0 activity tracker is available on Amazon India for Rs 1,749, down from the original listing of Rs 3,499. The fitness band comes with blood pressure monitor, OLED display, and GPS. The fitness band is said to deliver up to 10-15 days of battery life on normal usage. You can also use the fitness tracker to respond to app notifications on your phone.

10.or Move

Available for Rs 1,399, 10.or Move comes with a 0.96-inch colour screen. The fitness tracker supports multi-sport mode such as swimming, hiking, cycling, and running. The fitness band also supports heart-rate monitor and can monitor your daily activity and sleep. The fitness band comes with IP68 certification dust and water resistance.

