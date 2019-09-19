Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Top features of the new fitness band

tech

Xiaomi recently hosted its ‘Smarter Living 2020’ event in India where the company launched a host of products. Xiaomi also upgraded its fitness band lineup with the launch of Mi Band 4.

Priced at Rs 2,299, Mi Band 4 is currently one of the most affordable fitness bands with a colour display. Mi Band 4 also comes with upgrades like music and volume controls, new activity modules and watch faces. Mi Band 4 goes on sale today via mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. We take a look at the top features of Mi Band 4.

Unlimited watch faces

With a full colour AMOLED display, Mi Band 4 also comes with watch faces. On the Mi Band 4, there are three watch faces to choose from. But users can browse through multiple watch faces on the Mi Fit app. Users can also set their photos as watch faces on Mi Band 4.

Music and volume controls

Mi Band 4 comes with support for music and volume controls. It is compatible with all popular music apps. Users need to sync a music app on the Mi Fit app to control playback on the Mi Band 4. On the Mi Band 4, users can play/pause songs, skip to the next or previous song and adjust volume.

Heart rate, sleep monitoring

Heart rate and sleep monitoring are priority features on fitness bands and trackers. Mi Band 4 also comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sends out alerts when there’s a dip or increase in heart rate. Mi Band 4 can be used for sleep monitoring as it identifies different sleeping patterns like light, deep and sleep quality. It also provides a sleep analysis based on the records.

Call and app notifications

Mi Band 4 can be used to silence or reject calls directly from the fitness band. Mi Band 4 also displays app notifications along with its details. Users can read text messages from apps like WhatsApp on the Mi Band 4.

