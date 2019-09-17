Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Honor Band 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Fit: Price, features, specs compared

tech

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:43 IST

Xiaomi just launched its new fitness band in India. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is an upgrade over the existing Mi Band 3 with a new colour display, music control and revamped UI.

Speaking of which, Xiaomi joins the budget fitness band lineup with colour display. It competes with existing fitness bands like Honor Band 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fit. All three fitness bands are priced below Rs 10,000 and come with similar specifications and features. Here’s a comparison between Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5 and Galaxy Fit.

Design, display

All three fitness bands offer a similar design but with some slight differences. Honor Band 5 is the most distinct of the three with a more rectangular shaped display. Galaxy Fit also has a rectangular display but with curved edges. On the other hand, Mi Band 4 comes with a pill shaped display. The fitness bands also come in different strap colours.

Mi Band 4 is available in black, blue, maroon and orange. Honor Band 5 comes in blue, pink and black. As for the Galaxy Fit, it is offered in two colours of black and silver. Up front, Mi Band 4, Honor Band 5 and Galaxy Fit have a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display.

Samsung Galaxy Fit. ( Samsung )

Features

Mi Band 4 comes with features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, daily activity tracker, swim tracking with stroke recognition and unlimited watch faces. Mi Band 4 also lets users set photos as the watch face. It also comes with music and volume controls.

Honor Band 5 uses Huawei’s ‘TruSleep2.0’ to monitor heart rate and breathing while sleeping. It can also identify six common sleeping problems and offers over 200 personalised sleep suggestions. Honor Band 5 also alerts users when there’s an increase or decrease in their heart rate records.

Honor Band 5. ( Honor )

Samsung Galaxy Fit also alerts users if their hear rate increases when they are resting. Galaxy Fit also syncs with the user’s smartphone for DND mode. It also comes with stress level indicator and breathing exercises. This feature is also available on the Galaxy Watch.

In terms of connectivity, Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0. Honor Band 5 comes with the older Bluetooth 4.2. All three bands also have 5ATM rating for water resistance.

Battery

Mi Band 4 packs a 135mAh battery which is claimed to offer juice for up to 20 days. Xiaomi also says it takes less than 2 hours to charge. Honor Band 5 is said to last for 14 days straight on a single charge which takes around 1.6 hours. Galaxy Fit has a 120mAh battery which will last for 7-8 days on regular usage and up to 11 days on low usage.

Price

In terms of pricing, Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 are pretty close. Mi Band 4 is currently the cheapest with a price tag of Rs 2,299. Honor Band 5 costs slightly more as it sells for Rs 2,599. Galaxy Fit is the most expensive of the three with a price tag of Rs 8,990.

Summing up,

Based on the comparison, all three fitness bands offer similar features except for a few that are exclusive to each. If we take the prices in consideration, Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 are a much better consideration since they cost remarkably less compared to the Galaxy Fit.

