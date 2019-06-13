Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Price, specifications, features compared

Xiaomi earlier this week launched a new fitness band, Mi Band 4. Available in China right now, the Mi Band 4 is available at a starting price of CNY 169 (Rs 1,700 approximately). Right now, there’s no word on its India availability but it’s highly likely the wearable will be available soon.

Xiaomi’s latest Mi Band 4 succeeds the last year’s Mi Band 3, which is available online for Rs 1,999. The latest model is expected to be available in India in the same price vicinity. If you’re planning to buy the Mi Band, here’s a brief comparison between the two wearables.

Design and display

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now comes with full colour AMOLED display. It is also said to be 39.9% larger and brighter than the previous generation. The new wearable has a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 has 0.78-inch AMOLED display with 128 x 80 pixels resolution.

Battery, connectivity

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is powered by a 135mAh battery compared to Mi Band 3’s 110mAh. Along with usual connectivity options, Xiaomi has also added NFC support in the new Mi Band. The new connectivity option allows users to make wireless payments. It’s unlikely the feature will come to India. Mi Band 4 also features Bluetooth 5.0 whereas Mi Band 3 has Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

Sensors

Both Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 come with 5 ATM water resistant up to 50m. Xiaomi says Mi Band 4 can recognise five different swim styles, and even record 12 data sets including swimming pace and stroke count.

Both of the wearables come with all major sensors such as heart rate, step and calorie counters, and sleep monitoring.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 supports voice remote control and ability to control smart home appliances. It comes with 102 voice scenes.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:01 IST