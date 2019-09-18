Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Here’s what the new fitness tracker offers

tech

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled a range of new ‘Smarter Living’ products. One of the biggest announcements was the Xiaomi Mi smart Band 4. Priced at Rs 2,299, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also the cheapest fitness tracker in India with a full-colour display. Xiaomi at its event also said that the company will continue to sell Mi Band 3 in the market. If you’re planning to buy the new Xiaomi smart band, here’s what you need to know.

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Design and display

As mentioned above, Xiaomi’s new smart band offers a full-colour display. The screen is about 39.9% larger and brighter than the previous generation. Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The last year’s Mi Band 3 looks quite similar to the latest model but has a smaller 0.78-inch AMOLED display with 128 x 80 pixels resolution.

Battery, Connectivity

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 also offers improved battery life. Powered by 135mAh battery, Mi Band 4 is said to deliver up to 20 days of battery life. In terms of connectivity, Mi Band 4 offers the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above smartphones.

Mi Band 3 comes with a smaller 110mAh battery and has older Bluetooth 4.2 LE. It’s also compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above smartphones.

Sensors, features

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 brings 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and capacitive proximity sensor. The fitness band lets you track pool swimming, treadmill, cycling, walking, exercise, outdoor running, steps, distance, and even calories. For swimmers, Mi Band 4 offers swim tracking with stroke recognition. The band comes with the built-in timer, stopwatch, music, and volume controls, and supports app notifications. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has 3-axis accelerometer and PPG heart rate sensor. The band also lets you track exercise, distance, steps, walking and other usual activities. The band misses out on the swim tracking stroke recognition feature. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

Price

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is currently available online for Rs 1,999. The latest Mi Band 4 is slightly more expensive at Rs 2,299. The new fitness tracker will go on sale in India on September 19.

Takeaway,

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is still one of the best affordable fitness trackers in the market. The tracker has all the basic sensors and tracking features including heart rate monitor. The Mi Band 4 has more features to offer and comes with a better display.

