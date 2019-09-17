Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its latest fitness band in India. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a coloured OLED display, music playback and unlimited watch faces.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299, and it will be available starting September 19 in India via mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. It comes in four colour options of black, blue, maroon and orange. Xiaomi however did not launch the NFC variant of Mi Band 4 in India. The Mi Band 4 in India also doesn’t come with the Mi Assistant support.

In comparison to last year’s Mi Band 3, the major upgrade is the full colour display. Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. Xiaomi has also upgraded the activity tracking modules with the Mi Band 4 identifying between six activities. It also accurately tracks the calories burnt of the user.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 users can choose from unlimited watch faces. There’s also an option to set their photos as the watch face on Mi Band 4. One cool feature is the ability to control music on volume on the Mi Band 4. Users can control music playback from apps like YouTube Music directly on the Mi Band 4.

Mi Band 4 is equipped with 5ATM rating for water resistance up to 50m. The Mi Band 4 can recognize five different swim styles and record 12 data sets including swimming pace and stroke count. Mi Band 4 is fuelled by a 135mAh battery with 20-day juice and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The fitness band comes with the familiar sensors like heart rate, step and calorie counters, and sleep monitoring.

