Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with colour display, NFC support launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its latest fitness product, Mi Band 4. The new fitness band comes with a coloured display, NFC support and Xiaomi’s AI voice assistant. Mi Band 4 was unveiled at an event in China.

Mi Band 4 will be available in three variants with the regular version priced at CNY 169 (Rs 1,700 approx). There are five coloured straps to choose from – black, brown, blue, orange and pink. MI Band 4 with NFC will retail at CNY 299 (Rs 2,300 approx).

There’s also a Marvel Avengers Limited Edition of the Mi Band 4 which carries a price tag of CNY 349 (Rs 3,500 approx). This Mi Band 4 comes with custom dials and straps for Captain America, Iron Man and the Avengers.

In terms of specifications, Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D scratch resistant glass on top. Mi Band 4 comes with a touch screen and supports voice commands as well but only for the NFC variant. Speaking of which, Mi Band 4 users can make wireless payments with the fitness band.

The fitness band comes with features like step count, heart rate, activities, weather update, notifications and calls. Users can also change songs, and choose from 77 watch faces. Mi Band 4 comes with 5 ATM rating for water resistance, and also identifies different swimming strokes.

More features on the Mi Band 4 include 135mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0. Xiaomi says the Mi Band 4 is equipped to last for 20 days on a single charge.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 15:45 IST