Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Better display, more payment options on the menu

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:33 IST

After the stellar success of its Mi Band 4, Xiaomi is ready to launch a successor to its fitness wearable. Huami has already confirmed that it is working with Xiaomi to develop the next generation Mi Band 5.

Huami CEO Wang Huang, in response to a question about the company’s future product lineup during an earnings call last year, had confirmed that the successor to Mi Band 4 was already in development. However, he hadn’t confirmed a timeline of launch at the time.

Now, new reports have given us insights as to what we should expect from the upcoming Mi Band 5. Take a peek:

-- The report states that Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch touch screen display. This would give more readable space to users allowing them to check their notifications easily.

-- The report also says that the Mi Band 5’s screen will be lighter and offer more contrast compared to its predecessor. This would make it easier for the users to check their notifications even in bright sunlight.

-- The upcoming Mi Band 5 will also get NFC support in global markets. As of now, Xiaomi offers NFC support in Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 5 only in China.

-- Additionally, Mi Band 5 will get more online payment options. Currently, Mi Pay is the only payment option available on Mi Band 4.

-- Mi Band 5 is expected to be priced around 179 Yuan (Rs 1,840 approximately). However, it is expected to be available at a higher cost in global markets including India.