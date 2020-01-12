e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi Band 5 details leaked, set to get a bigger, better display than Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 details leaked, set to get a bigger, better display than Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is going to succeed Mi Band 4 which is available in India for Rs 2,299. Here’s what to expect from the new smart band.

tech Updated: Jan 12, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is coming soon
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is quite popular among the masses owing to its premium features and an affordable price tag. The company claimed to have sold more than one million units of the tracker in just a week of the launch. Now, Xiaomi is working on a Mi Band 4 sequel.

A new report by Tizen Help says that Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 will come with a bigger and better display than its predecessor, that is, Mi Band 4. The report says that Mi Band 5 will get a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display, which is a step up from Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch display.

In addition to that, the global version of the Mi Band 5 will come with NFC connectivity and include a host of payment options including Google Pay. At present, Mi Pay is the only payment option available on Mi Band 4. Also, the company offers NFC connectivity in Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 4 only to the residents in China.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Mi Band 5 is likely to be priced at 179 Yuan (Rs 1,840 approximately) in China. However, the fitness tracker should be available at a higher price in the global markets including India.

Mi Band 4 is currently available in India for Rs 2,299. The fitness band comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display. It is powered by a 135mAh 20-day battery and has 5ATM water resistance. The fitness band also comes with a heart rate sensor and Bluetooth 5.0. Xiaomi recently launched a more affordable fitness band Mi Band 3i sans heart rate sensor.

