Xiaomi Mi Band 5: The Mi Band 4 successor to offer big upgrades

Xiaomi’s next fitness tracker will bring NFC support in the global variants. Here’s what we know about the Mi Band 4 successor so far.

tech Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will launch next year
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will launch next year(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is working on a Mi Band 4 successor. Conveniently dubbed as Mi Band 5, the fitness tracker is expected to release next year. Months before the official launch, key details about the fitness tracker have leaked.

According to reports, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will offer NFC support in markets outside China as well. It’s worth noting that the China model of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 offered NFC support but the feature never made it to the global variant. Apart from a new connectivity option, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to be more advanced and durable than the predecessor. The fitness tracker could also add support for a built-in mic.

Mi Band 5 will succeed Mi Band 4 which is available in India for Rs 2,299. The smart band comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display. It is powered by a 135mAh battery and supports 5ATM water resistance. The fitness tracker comes with heart rate monitor as well. Mi Band 4 supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 allows users to control the music through the smart band. Users need to sync the device with a Mi Fit application. Users can also respond to call and app notifications from the band.

Other key features of Mi Band 4 include sleep monitoring and swim stroke recognition. Mi Band 4 is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:21 IST

