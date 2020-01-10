Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature bigger 1.2-inch display, Google Pay support and more

tech

Xiaomi upgraded the Mi Band 4 with a colour OLED display and features like music playback and unlimited watch faces. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 which is currently in the works is expected to come with a bigger display and support for payment options like Google Pay.

According to a report by Tizen Help, Xiaomi’s wearable provider Huami is working on the Mi Band 5 which is said to launch in June. The fitness band will be available first in China and it will carry a price tag of CNY 179 (Rs 1,800 approx).

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 also comes with NFC support for contactless payments but this variant is exclusive to China. Xiaomi is said to launch the NFC variant of Mi Band 5 to global markets as well. Xiaomi will also extend NFC support on Mi Band 5 to Google Pay and more payment platforms. At present, the Mi Band 4 supports only Mi Pay.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is also expected to feature a bigger 1.2-inch display with more colour contrast. The fitness band will also reportedly be lighter than the Mi Band 4. There’s currently no official word on the launch of Mi Band 5 or even a new fitness band by Xiaomi. Going by this report, the Mi Band 5 could come with minor upgrades except for the NFC support.

Mi Band 4 was a big upgrade over the Mi Band 3 with a coloured OLED display and intuitive features. Mi Band 4 lets users control music playback on apps like Spotify. The fitness band also offers watch faces including photos from the user’s phone. Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India.