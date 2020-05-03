e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with punch hole display spotted online

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with punch hole display spotted online

The display of the Mi Band 5 in the leaked image is oval in shape, which is a departure from the previous Mi Bands that featured a squarish design.

tech Updated: May 03, 2020 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Mi Band 5 is expected to come with a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display.
The Mi Band 5 is expected to come with a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display. (SlashLeaks)
         

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month some reports hinted that the Mi Band 5 could be launched alongside 21 other Xiaomi products on April 3. But that didn’t happen. Now, a new report gives us a glimpse as to what we should expect from the Mi Band 5.

According to a leaked image that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come with a punch hole display, which is quite like a lot of smartphones that we see these days. The large punch hole sits awkwardly in the middle of one of the ends of the display. The other end of the display shows information such as the date and time, battery and the mode of operation (night mode etc) among other things. While the leaked image does not give details about the purpose of the punch hole, it is not difficult to presume that it could be a camera or another sensor. But we will have to wait for a word from the company to say more about that.

As far as the other details are concerned, the display of the Mi Band 5 in the leaked image is oval in shape, which is a departure from the previous Mi Bands that featured a squarish design.

Separately, reports in the past have detailed what we should expect from the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. As per a report by Tizen Help, the Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display. The global version of the Mi Band 5 will come with NFC connectivity and include a host of payment options including Google Pay. It is expected to be priced at 179 Yuan (Rs 1,840 approximately) in China.

top news
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark today, death toll at 1,301
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark today, death toll at 1,301
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech