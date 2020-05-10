Xiaomi Mi Box 4K to go on sale today in India

tech

Updated: May 10, 2020 07:35 IST

Xiaomi earlier this week launched the Mi Box 4K in India. This streaming device which comes with a remote control will go on sale for the first time today.

Xiaomi Mi Box is priced at Rs 3,499, and its sale is scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm via mi.com. It comes in just one black colour. The Mi Box streaming device supports 4K content and HDR 10 as well. It also comes with support for Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0+Digital Out. It has built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0.

Mi Box 4K is powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core 64-bit processor paired with Mali 450 GPU. It packs 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. It is equipped with an HDMI port, USB 2.0 port, and supports Bluetooth 4.2.

The remote control that comes with the Mi Box has a dedicated Google Assistant button on top. Users can press on the button to voice search for content using Google Assistant. It also has Netflix and Amazon Prime Video buttons. The Mi Box has support for over 1,000 Chromecast-enabled apps, and some popular ones like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube are available on it.

There’s also a data saver option where users can set alerts for data consumption like 100MB, 500MB and 1GB. With Chromecast, users can cast their phones, tablets and even laptops on the TV with support for high-speed streaming and HD video playback.