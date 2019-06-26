Xiaomi Mi CC9 camera specifications revealed ahead of July 2 launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch two smartphones under the CC series -- Mi CC9 and CC9e -- on July 2.

In its latest post on Chinese social media site Weibo, it revealed that the Mi CC9 will have a 32MP selfie shooter with improved beauty mode and a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at the back.

Earlier, a live photo of the Mi CC9 had also surfaced on Weibo. The smartphone was seen sporting an all-display front, and little-to-no bezel at the bottom of the display.

Reportedly, Mi CC9 would run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The device would pack a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP secondary lens and a 12MP third sensor, along with a 32MP selfie sensor.

The Mi CC9e is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

It would be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and pack 3,500mAh battery. The device is expected to include a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and 5MP sensor camera setup along with 32MP front camera.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:53 IST