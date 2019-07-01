Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu Edition coming soon: Expected specifications, features, and more

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a brand new ‘Mi CC9’ series in China on July 2. The latest series is set to feature as many as three new phones including Mi CC9, CC9e, and a special CC9 Meitu Edition. Here’s everything we know about the latest Xiaomi smartphone series.

Price

Xiaomi Mi CC9 is expected to launch in China at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,000 approximately). The premium CC9 Meitu Custom Edition is rumoured to be priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approximately). As the name implies Mi CC9e will be the cheapest in the lot and is expected to be priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approximately). The top-end model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is rumoured to be priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 22,000 approximately).

Improved design

Based on official teasers and leaked renders, Xiaomi is rolling out a new design with CC9 series. The latest smartphone series is expected to feature glass back panel with matte like finish. The phones may come with metal side edges similar to Apple’s iPhones. Unlike Redmi K20 Pro, CC9 phones are likely to come with notches on the front.

Expected specifications

First up is Xiaomi Mi CC9. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It’s also likely to run on a mid-range Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 730. The phone will be available in multiple variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Mi CC9 will also feature a triple-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Other key features of Xiaomi CC9 include in-screen fingerprint sensor, 27W fast charging and 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi CC9e is likely to be a compact version of the main phone. It will have a smaller 6.08-inch display. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor and an 18W fast charger. Rest of the specs is likely to be more or less same as the Mi CC9.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, the most premium in the lot, will reportedly feature a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It will also come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone will run on a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 13:39 IST