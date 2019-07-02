Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu Edition launch today: Expected price, specifications, and more

Xiaomi is set to unveil a brand new smartphone series, CC9. Targeted at millennials, Xiaomi’s new smartphone series is expected to debut with three new phones Mi CC9, CC9e, and CC9 Meitu Edition. Here’s what to expect from the latest Xiaomi smartphone series.

Expected price

Xiaomi Mi CC9 is expected to be priced China at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,000 approximately). The premium CC9 Meitu Custom Edition is rumoured to cost CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approximately). Mi CC9e will be the most affordable one in the lot and is expected to be priced around CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approximately). All three new phones are expected to be available in multiple RAM and storage variants.

Expected specifications

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series will come with a design refresh with new colour options. Xiaomi Mi CC9 will feature a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Xiaomi Mi CC9 will sport a triple-rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel sensor, like Redmi Note 7 Pro. Other important features expected nclude in-screen fingerprint sensor, 27W fast charging and 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition is set to feature a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Like Mi CC9, it will also be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi CC9e will have a smaller 6.08-inch display. The phone is expected to run on Snapdragon 710 processor and an 18W fast charger.

