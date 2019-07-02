Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu edition launched: Price, full specifications, features

Xiaomi on Tuesday officially introduced its new Mi CC9 smartphone series.

Launched in China, Xiaomi CC9 6GB RAM and 64GB model is priced at CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx.) The top-end model featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approx.).

Xiaomi CC9e comes in three variants. The base model featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,000 approximately). The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants are priced at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approximately) and CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approximately).

The latest smartphone series features a new 3D glass back and new colour options including Dark Prince, White Lover, and Planet Blue.

Xiaomi CC9

Xiaomi CC9 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a dot notch on the front. The smartphone sports 32-megapixel front-facing camera, just like Xiaomi Redmi Y3. On the back it has a 48-megapixel rear camera. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with other two sensors being 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,030mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging. Other key features of the phone include NFC and ultra slow-motion videos support.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

Xiaomi CC9e has the same design as CC9. The phone features a smalled 6.08-inch display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It also houses 48-megapixel rear camera and 32-megapixel front-camera. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi CC9 Meitu edition

Xiaomi CC9 Meitu edition comes with a new design and colour option. It is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 32-megapixel selfie camera and 48-megapixel rear camera. The phone is priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,000 approximately).

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 18:37 IST