Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro 108MP camera smartphone launched: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:54 IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its first 108-megapixel camera phone, Mi CC9 Pro. The smartphone is likely to launch globally as Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Initially available in China, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro 6GB and 128GB model is priced at 2,799 Yuan (Rs 28,000 approximately). The 8GB, 128GB and 8GB and 256GB models of Mi CC9 Pro are priced at 3,099 Yuan (Rs 31,200 approximately) and 3,499 Yuan (Rs 35,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro full specifications, features

The biggest highlight of Xiaomi CC9 Pro is the 108-megapixel camera. The company is using a new Samsung sensor which it had unveiled last month. While Mi CC9 Pro has the 108-megapixel primary camera, it has four more camera sensors on the back - 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel sensor for portrait photos, 2-megapixel Super Macro shots, and 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front, Xiaomi CC9 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor which is said to deliver up to 35% better CPU performance and 25% higher GPU performance. It has 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also houses a big 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Xiaomi CC9 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution on the front with a waterdrop notch on the top. Other key specifications of Xiaomi CC9 Pro include 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and Android 10-based MIUI. The smartphone also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor.